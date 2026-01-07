Instant landing spots after 5-star Quincy Porter shocks Ohio State with transfer news

Considering that Ohio State has become Wide Receiver U over the past several years, it's shocking when the Buckeyes lose a player they hoped would be a key piece for years to come. On Tuesday Night, that became the case as former 5 star recruit Quincy Porter announced he'd be entering the Transfer Portal after his true freshman season in Columbus.

NEW: Ohio State true freshman 5-star WR Quincy Porter plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos and @Hayesfawcett3 report. https://t.co/GCKFjxpHZT pic.twitter.com/ZX65DPY4w5 — On3 (@On3sports) January 7, 2026

Coming out of High School, Quincy Porter was ranked as the 22nd ranked player in the Country and the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the class. Porter played sparingly this season in a loaded Ohio State wide receiver room, but he'll draw a ton of interest from several programs with ties to him.

These 5 schools could be contenders for Ohio State's Quincy Porter

Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals could quietly become a contender for Quincy Porter, depending on what he's looking for. The Cardinals just brought in a quarterback, Quincy Porter is familiar with Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz. If the two had chemistry, a reunion in the ACC could set both up for a ton of success.

Michigan Wolverines

Two of Quincy Porter's finalists during his High School recruitment were Penn State and Michigan. While Michigan has a new staff, the Penn State wide receivers coach who recruited him, Marques Hagans, is now on Michigan's staff. Michigan needs to land Bryce Underwood weapons, and Quincy Porter is an elite talent they could certainly use to help their star quarterback.

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions were one of Quincy Porter's finalists during his intial recruitment before he landed at Ohio State. While the Nittany Lions have a new coaching staff, they could still become a threat as Matt Campbell builds his first roster. The Nittany Lions still lack that elite playmaker on the outside and they can offer Porter a move closer to home.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The start to the Transfer Portal cycle has been rough on Notre Dame, as Marcus Freeman has seemingly missed on his top two wide receiver targets in Nick Marsh and Ian Strong. Notre Dame would be incredibly smart to take a chance on Porter's talent, as he's the rare talent they rarely have at wide receiver.

USF Bulls

Any of the wide receivers who are transferring out of Ohio State have to be considered to land at USF. Brian Hartline has an incredible resume of developing wide receivers, and players can certainly believe that he's going to lead them to the next level wherever he's coaching, while his talent would shine through facing much easier competition in the AAC.