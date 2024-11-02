Is Army's Bryson Daily playing vs Air Force today?: Latest injury update
By Sam Fariss
The No. 21 Army Black Knights are going to have to change their usual game plan as they look to improve to 8-0 on the season. Army's quarterback Bryson Daily was officially ruled "out" for the Black Knight's game against the Air Force Falcons on Saturday.
The senior QB has been a big part of Army's shocking success this season. Already, Daily has thrown for 629 passing yards and 7 touchdowns through the air.
The other notable stat? Daily has an astonishing 909 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns so far this season.
Daily's 19 touchdowns on the ground leads the country, more than Boise State's Ashton Jeanty or Iowa's Kaleb Johnson who lead the nation in rushing yards this year.
In Daily's place against Air Force, head coach Jeff Monken gave Dewayne Coleman his first-ever collegiate start.
The junior backup quarterback has played in just seven games throughout his time for the Black Knights. So far this season, Coleman has thrown seven completions for 50 yards. He has run for an additional 102 yards and his only touchdown for the year.
Also read: Jeff Monken contract details: How much does Army football coach get paid per year?
Last season, Air Force actually earned an 8-0 start to its season but the Falcons have gone 2-10 since their remarkable start a year ago.
The team that spoiled the Falcons' perfect run in 2023? The Army Black Knights with a 23-3 victory. No. 21 Army and unranked Air Force are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on CBS and Paramount+.