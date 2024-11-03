Is Carson Beck regression cause for concern for UGA?
In a hard-fought rivalry clash, the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs pulled away late to secure a 34-20 victory over the Florida Gators, marking their fourth consecutive win in the series. The Bulldogs, now 7-1, leaned on resilience and timely plays to overcome an unexpectedly tough challenge, especially after struggling with multiple turnovers.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck had a mixed night, completing 25-of-40 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. Beck’s mistakes kept Florida in the game for much of the evening, with two early interceptions allowing the Gators to stay within striking distance.
Despite the setbacks, Beck orchestrated a crucial go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. A 34-yard pass to Arian Smith on third down set up a 10-yard touchdown strike to Dominic Lovett, giving Georgia a 27-20 lead with just over four minutes remaining.
Following the touchdown, Georgia’s defense stepped up as CJ Allen intercepted a pass from Florida’s third-string quarterback Aidan Warner. The Bulldogs quickly capitalized, with Dwight Phillips Jr. rushing into the end zone to extend Georgia's lead to 34-20, effectively sealing the game.
Florida’s offense faced its own struggles, particularly after starting quarterback DJ Lagway exited the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Warner, thrust into the spotlight, managed 66 passing yards on 7 of 22 attempts with an interception, struggling to generate consistent offense. Despite the loss, Florida’s defense and run game gave the Gators a chance, but Georgia's depth and late-game execution ultimately proved too much.
Is Carson Beck regression a cause for concern?
As Georgia moves on to face Ole Miss, questions remain about Beck’s recent string of interceptions. It's not just the Florida game that serves as a data point for it.
Georgia, really for much of 2024, has been winning in spite of Carson Beck. That's a much different story than what many believed would be the case coming into the season. Beck only threw six total interceptions in 2023. This year, he has thrown eight and there's still four weeks to go.
While Beck's regression might be noted, you also can't mention the bad without mentioning the good. He did orchestrate that fourth-quarter drive and he has been able to lead Georgia to a near-perfect season, outside of the one loss in Tuscaloosa.
Is it cause for concern as you get into the College Football Playoff? Sure. If the Bulldogs suffer from turnovers in a postseason game against a team with a pulse, that will spell trouble. The good news? They still are in complete control of their own destiny and that defense is good enough to keep them in a lot of games, even if Beck struggles.