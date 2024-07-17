Carson Beck not worried about being the highest rated QB in EA Sports College Football 25
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck took the stage on day 2 of SEC media days. One day after the long-awaited release of the EA Sports College Football 25 video game Beck was asked his thoughts on being the highest-rated quarterback in the game.
"It's a video game. Rate me where you want" Beck said, "I'm just going to go do the real thing in real life. I'm not really too worried about a video game."
Although Beck is not worried about his rating in the game, I am sure that many other college football players have a different sentiment. He also mentioned that he had not yet gotten a chance to play the game yet, but many of his Georgia teammates had.
Beck enters his second season as the starter for the Bulldogs after throwing for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago. Despite being tied for the top rating in the video game he sits at second in betting odds to win the Heisman trophy behind Oregon quarterback Dillion Gabriel.
The top-10 rated quarterbacks in the game are:
T1 Overall 93 - Carson Beck (Georgia), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
T3 Overall 92 - Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon)
T5 Overall 90 - Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Kaidon Salter (Liberty)
T9 Overall 89 - Noah Fifita (Arizona), Cam Ward (Miami FL), Cameron Rising (Utah), Seth Henigan (Memphis)
Sitting at the top of this list and being one of the favorites for the Heisman trophy shows the high expectations for Carson Beck this season as he attempts to lead Georgia back to the College Football Playoff after missing out a season ago.