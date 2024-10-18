Is Deion Sanders heading to FSU? Prime's future in Colorado revealed
The Colorado Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, are having an eyebrow-raising kind of year.
Colorado entered the 2024 season with a win total listed at seven, and it seems the Buffs are inching closer to getting over that number. Even after a disappointing loss this past weekend to Kansas State, Colorado sits at 4-2 and has a path to mirroring that record in the second half of its season.
The Buffaloes, led by QB Shedeur Sanders and Heisman candidate WR/DB Travis Hunter, will finish out the year @Arizona, vs. Cincinnati, @ Texas Tech, vs. Utah, @ Kansas, and vs. Oklahoma State. Just a quick glimpse at those games makes us think Colorado is likely going to finish 7-5, with potential for 8-4 if everything fell into place.
As Deion Sanders continues his run, there have been rumors swirling — especially over the last few weeks — that Coach Prime could soon make a jump from the Big 12 and head back to familiar territory in Tallahassee, FL.
Mike Norvell has quickly put himself on the hot seat. The Florida State Seminoles under his direction are just 1-5 overall and though Norvell put together a magical season in 2023 — which resulted in the Seminoles being the first team left out of the final four-team CFB Playoff — he hasn't been able to rekindle anything of the sort since the Seminoles were shellacked 63-3 by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl last season.
Will Deion Sanders leave Colorado for Florida State?
With so much uncertainty in Florida State, it's easy to see where these rumors would come from. It's also fair to say that the Seminoles might still be hesitant to fire Mike Norvell, who has a lofty $65 million buyout, especially as the school continues to pay legal fees for its ongoing lawsuit against the ACC.
Even if Florida State did come calling, the bigger question here is: Would Sanders leave his current situation?
During a recent podcast with Rober Griffin III, Travis Hunter addressed this point, talking about Sanders' future in Colorado.
"He loves it here," Hunter said via Athlon Sports. "He always talks about it, he loves it being here but he is a Florida boy. You come outside and you see mountains. That’s kind of shocking to him still to this day. He loves being here, the fans take care of us a lot. The school takes care of us a lot. So I know he wants to be here and he loves being here."
One can never be too sure when it comes to what Deion Sanders might do next. He has always been someone to play to the beat of his own drum, so it certainly can't be considered a guarantee one way or another what he might do.
If Sanders did elect to leave Colorado after this season, it would be interesting to see if his Portal-heavy stance would translate to success at Florida State, especially considering many Seminoles fans are upset about just that right now.
For now, though, all eyes remain on this season. Colorado plays a pivotal road matchup against Arizona (3-3) this weekend. The Buffaloes and Wildcats will kickoff at 4 p.m. E.T. on FOX. Florida State, on the other hand, will travel to Duke (5-1) on Friday night for a 7 p.m. E.T. kickoff on ESPN 2.