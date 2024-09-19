Deion Sanders on the attack again, said people are jealous of NIL money the Buffs make
By Sam Fariss
Deion Sanders' inability to stay out of the headlines has struck once again as the Colorado head coach shared that he's tired of reporters "attacking college players" because of how much money they now make.
Yes, you read that correctly, in a press conference, Sanders said, "Once upon a time you guys never attacked college players, now they're making more money than y'all and some of y'all are envious and jealous about that so you're on the attack."
The unfounded claims of media members attacking his players, and himself, has been a repeated theme of Sanders' appearances this season.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum went on an attack of his own, blasting Sanders for his continuous attacks on members of the media.
"It's entirely spineless of him to attack the media who has not even attacked his players," Finebaum said.
People aren't going after the players nor Coach Prime. If anything, they're still bringing attention to a team that has barely earned its 2-1 start to the season.
This week, the Buffaloes are hosting the Baylor Bears and ahead of the matchup, reporters asked Sanders what, if anything, outside of the ordinary he is doing with his team to prepare.
One reporter brought up the fact that there's a chance of raining, suggesting the idea that the Buffaloes may run the ball more often to reduce the risk of dropped passes leading to turnovers.
In response, Sanders said there isn't a big enough chance of him taking up practice time for something that may not even happen.
Sanders campaign to bring the Buffaloes back to the center of the college football world continues to earn his players but also continues to make him a less likable, especially amongst media members.