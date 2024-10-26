Is Georgia the best team in the country? The Bulldogs may have another gear
The Georgia Bulldogs have certainly had their fair share of head-scratchers this season, but they just may have another gear that no one else has shown as of yet.
Georgia struggled on the road against Kentucky earlier this year and the Bulldogs didn't look dominant at home against a bad Auburn team, either. But, in three games where they've played teams ranked inside the top-15, they've shown a different gear than what anyone else in the nation has shown thus far.
Opening up the season against Clemson, many people were quick to write the Tigers off after Georgia exploded for a 28-point second half — after only scoring 6 points in the first half — and won the game 34-3. Clemson was conservative in that game and the Tigers' top deep-threat, freshman Bryant Wesco, didn't play until late. However, Cade Klubnik and that offense look completely different now sitting here in mid-October. Perhaps it had less to do with Clemson, and more to do with the circumstances of that game and efficiency by Georgia?
That's not the only data point we have, though.
Georgia also went on the road to Tuscaloosa and were completely shocked by what they saw unfold in the first half of that game. The Bulldogs were down 30-7 at halftime and many were already beginning to dig their grave. However, Georgia battled back and played a second half very similar to the level of efficiency we saw against Clemson. It ultimately wasn't quite enough, as they fell 41-34, but those two halves against two teams that are very good — maybe not elite, but certainly very good — had many analysts scratching their heads trying to figure out what to make of Kirby Smart's ball club.
Then came Texas.
No one was picking Georgia to win this game in Austin because Texas had look so dominant against its opponents to this point. Then, the Bulldogs walked into Austin and dominated the first half, up 23-0 at halftime. They weathered a slight Texas run in the third quarter and came away with a 30-15 statement win on the road.
Now, here we are.
There are plenty of flaws to point out when talking about Georgia. Carson Beck isn't playing his best football. The secondary has floundered at times, but you also can't discount all the talent that they have stored up in Athens and it may very well be that Georgia just has another gear that no one else has possessed thus far.
Clemson, Alabama, and Texas — all three teams potentially vying for College Football Playoff spots — all saw it on display. Something tells us that other teams — particularly Ole Miss and Tennessee in November — might see it firsthand, as well.
It's not about being the best team in the country right now because no one hands out trophies in October, but Georgia is shaping up nicely to be one of the teams at the end when it matters. They've shown signs against postseason contenders and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out in Athens.
Georgia has an open date this weekend before traveling to Jacksonville to take on rival Florida next Saturday, November 2.