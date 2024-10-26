Is Ohio State overrated? Ugly Nebraska win leaves questions for the Buckeyes
Ohio State's 21-17 win over Nebraska left fans and analysts wondering if the Buckeyes are as dominant as many believed they would be heading into the 2024 season.
Despite their victory, the performance raised serious questions about their ability to contend for a national title. The game, in which they had two weeks to prepare following a loss to Oregon, was far from a showcase of Ohio State's dominance, as they struggled to establish any rhythm, particularly in the running game. The Buckeyes rushed for a mere 64 yards on 31 carries.
Quarterback Will Howard threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense lacked balance, and Ohio State's inability to control the game with the run made their attack one-dimensional. Nebraska's defense consistently pressured the Buckeyes into making mistakes. Seven of Ohio State’s 10 drives ended in four or fewer plays, a concerning stat for a team expected to dominate weaker Big Ten opponents, according to reports from CBS.
The Buckeyes were fortunate to escape with the win, largely due to a late fourth-quarter drive that culminated in Howard’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Quinshon Judkins. This gave Ohio State the lead for good with 6:04 remaining. However, their inability to put Nebraska — a team that just got blown out 56-7 to Indiana last week — away earlier in the game was a cause for concern.
After taking a 17-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter, thanks to a strong performance by running back Dante Dowdell, the Cornhuskers looked poised to shock the college football world. However, they fell short, largely due to a critical interception by Ohio State’s Jordan Hancock, which sealed the game.
The officiating also became a focal point, with Nebraska fans voicing their frustrations on social media. One particularly controversial play occurred late in the first half when Nebraska appeared to gain a first down but was ruled short. The failure to review the call sparked outrage among Cornhuskers supporters and led to accusations of bias against the Big Ten officials.
Is Ohio State overrated or was this an outlier for the Buckeyes?
While Ohio State remains in the hunt for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth currently, their lackluster performance against an unranked Nebraska team suggests that the road ahead will be more challenging than we initially thought. With upcoming games against tougher opponents, including Penn State, the Buckeyes could very well be staring down a potential second loss sooner rathern than later.
There's no doubt that the Buckeyes have talent, that's never been a question. But, Ohio State has seriously been lacking in terms of its resume and dominance this season.
Ohio State had two weeks to prepare for this one at home, and it was against a Nebraska team that lost by nearly 50 points to Indiana the week before. With one loss, it's fair to at least point out that Ohio State may not be deserving of that No. 4 ranking for the time being. It's not to say that the Buckeyes can't be one of the best teams in the nation by the time December comes around,, but right now, they've got serious holes and question marks, particularly on that offensive line with the season-ending injury to Josh Simmons.
Ohio State will travel to Happy Valley next weekend to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.a It will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can turn things around and pick up a victory on the road, or if they suffer their second loss and, essentially, put themselves on the outside-looking-in for the Big Ten Championship.
If Ryan Day isn't able to get the job done this season, Ohio State fans — many of which have already been critical of him — may quickly become impatient.
While some Buckeye fans might be frustrated this Saturday, it has to be noted that Ohio State still boasts a 6-1 overall record and will be able to quickly right the ship if it picks up a win over Penn State next weekend.