Is Paul Finebaum in or out at ESPN? Conflicting reports surface on his fate

When you think of the voices of College Football, none may be more well known than Paul Finebaum. ESPN launched the SEC Network in 2014 and it took a wildly popular radio show main stream, highlighting some of the craziness that makes the SEC more entertaining. Whether you love him or hate him, The Paul Finebaum Show has massive pull over the College Football world especially in the SEC

It seems that there are few jobs better than getting paid to cover College Football each weekend which raised the question of what may draw Paul Finebaum away from the sport? It turns out, Paul Finebaum has political aspirations as he revealed last week he has interest in running for Senate in Alabama.

Senator @finebaum? Paul Finebaum is seriously considering entering the Alabama senate race. For the first time he publicly says he is a @realDonaldTrump supporter and voter. We sat down for a long form chat this weekend in Athens. pic.twitter.com/5TAzdykU13 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 29, 2025

The thought of Paul Finebaum running for government shocked everyone, including possibly his employers at ESPN and Disney.

Paul Finebaum may be out at ESPN amid conflicting reports

After a massive weekend in College Football, fans hoping to hear Paul Finebaum's thoughts may not be able to hear them. On Monday, Clay Travis of OutKick reported that ESPN has removed Finebaum from appearing on air since expressing his interest in running for Senate.

Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed @finebaum from appearing on @ESPN since his @outkick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for senate in Alabama. ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 6, 2025

On3's Pete Nakos confirmed the report further driving everyone to believe that Paul Finebaum could be out at ESPN.

While everyone outside of ESPN seems to believe that Finebaum may not return to the air, internally a different message is being shared. Bill Hofheimer the VP of ESPN PR quickly jumped on Twitter/X to deny the reports calling them "totally false".

This is not true at all. The below is TOTALLY FALSE. https://t.co/nmnBA9mj13 — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 6, 2025

Fox WBRC reached out to a source who confirmed the report thickening the plot of an interesting story.

NEW: A source confirms to @WBRCnews that sports personality Paul Finebaum has had his appearances on some ESPN programming canceled since he announced he's considering a run for Alabama's Senate seat.

The source confirms that the Paul Finebaum show will still air on @SECNetwork… pic.twitter.com/U2TBkfuGsb — Jonathan Hardison (@WBRC6Hardison) October 6, 2025

On Monday Afternoon, Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reported that Finebaum was pulled from ESPN studio shows but, not his regularly scheduled show on SEC Network.

Paul Finebaum was pulled from ESPN studio shows (but not SEC Network) after his interview with Clay Travis, a source confirmed to @MMcCarthyREV at @FOS https://t.co/iE7WGYdh1c — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) October 6, 2025

No one will truly know the fate of The Paul Finebaum Show until either Finebaum himself speaks, ESPN and Disney releases a statement, or until his show goes on the air unless ESPN decides to pull it and run other programming.

