Is Rod Moore playing this week vs Oklahoma?: Latest news spells trouble for Michigan

On Saturday Night, the Michigan Wolverines will play one of their biggest games of the season as they head to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a Top 25 clash. Winning this game could be a massive swing for the Wolverines as it would give them a resume building win for the end of the season when the College Football Playoff rolls around.

Last weekend, Michigan kicked off the season with a win over New Mexico, which gave them a chance to allow any injuries from fall camp another week to recover. One of the biggest injuries Michigan has been waiting on positive news about is safety Rod Moore.

The Michigan Wolverines have been without Rod Moore for a long time as he missed the entire season last year recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Michigan's National Championship Game. This week the Wolverines appeared to be on the verge of getting Rod Moore back as Sherrone Moore listed him as questionable.

Will Rod Moore make his long anticipated return on Saturday?

The bad news for the Michigan Wolverines is that it appears they'll be without Rod Moore once again as On3's Pete Nakos reported that he's expected to be ruled out.

Michigan is expected to be without safety Rod Moore on Saturday against Oklahoma, sources tell @On3sports.



Sherrone Moore put Moore's status as questionable earlier this week. The All-Big Ten safety missed the entire 2024 season with an ACL injury. https://t.co/r6zJfrvRwy pic.twitter.com/XbToE5cXd1 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) September 6, 2025

While Michigan fans hoped to get Rod Moore back as soon as possible, it always seemed unrealistic that Michigan would thrust him back into the lineup against an opponent like Oklahoma. After this weekend, Michigan faces Central Michigan which feels like the perfect place to bring Rod Moore back into the mix.

The Michigan Wolverines will be short handed in this matchup as linebacker Jaishawn Barham will miss the first half after he was ejected from the New Mexico game for targeting, which could play a big factor in this game.

More Michigan Wolverines News: