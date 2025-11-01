Is the ESPN-YouTube TV dispute over? College Football fans are holding their breath

Saturday Morning has arrived, and a massive chunk of College Football fans enter the day with a ton of uncertainty. The uncertainty doesn't revolve around how their respective teams will play, but rather the fact that they may not be able to watch their team. YouTube TV and Disney, which controls the ESPN Networks and ABC, and will affect the day.

Throughout the week, we saw ads from ESPN warning fans that if YouTube TV couldn't reach an agreement by October 30th, the fans could miss out on games starting with College Football. On Thursday Night, fans found out how quickly that may happen as the final two minutes of the game between Tulane and UTSA were taken off the air.

The two sides couldn't reach a deal, which now drags this dispute into Saturday Morning, putting every College Football fan on high alert. According to YouTube TV, the two sides are continuing to negotiate with every subscriber, hoping it happens as soon as possible.

"We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, which is why it’s our goal to bring Disney content back to YouTube TV. We’ll continue to negotiate with Disney in the hopes of achieving resolution, but we can’t speculate at this point about when that may happen or if their content will be restored on the platform." YouTube TV

Has ESPN returned to YouTube TV yet?

As of early Saturday Morning, YouTube TV hasn't been able to reach a new deal with Disney and ESPN. The first concern for College Football fans is now College GameDay as if there's no deal by 9:00 AM ET, the fans will miss out on the show. If a deal isn't struck by the afternoon, fans will start to miss watching the games.

If Disney/ESPN and YouTube TV can't strike a deal, College Football fans will be looking all over for another option to watch the games. FuboTV offers a 1-day free trial, which would mark perfect timing for fans in limbo. Other streaming services like Hulu have sports, while Sling sells daily and weekend passes.