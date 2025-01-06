Is the SEC's dynasty crumbling? More national analysts take aim at conference

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has long been synonymous with dominance in college football. Year after year, the SEC has produced powerhouse teams that seemed to always come through on the national stage.

But after some recent struggles, the narrative may be shifting. Urban Meyer, former Florida Gators head coach and current FOX Sports analyst, added fuel to the fire by declaring, "The SEC's dominance is over."

Meyer’s statement came after Notre Dame delivered a decisive 23-10 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, shaking the belief that the SEC remains untouchable. Meyer pointed out that the SEC's postseason performance, which included an 8-6 record, suggests that other conferences—especially the Big Ten—are closing the gap.

“The reality is, let’s go back to the visual eye test to what happened (between Georgia and Notre Dame), and the (question is) ‘Is the SEC run over?’ It is," Meyer said via On3 Sports. "And you can simply watch it (in the game Thursday),” Meyer added. “Next year’s a different year, but … for 2023 and 2024, (SEC teams were) non-factors. You’ve gotin it right now, but are we really callingTexasa blueblood of the SEC in its first year? And they’re an underdog againstOhio State.”

He also highlighted wins by Big Ten teams like Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State as evidence that the SEC’s perceived invulnerability may be a thing of the past.

So, what’s causing this shift? Meyer believes the Big Ten’s investment in recruiting and the addition of powerhouse programs like Oregon and Washington have strengthened the conference's overall standing. He noted that when he moved from the SEC to the Big Ten in 2012, the talent disparity was obvious. Fast forward to today, and the difference is much less pronounced.

Of course, it's worth noting that the SEC has accounted for 13 national championships since 2006, a streak that cements its legacy even as it faces current challenges. Some fans argue that calling the SEC’s dominance "over" might be premature, especially with Texas representing the conference in the College Football Playoff. But as Meyer pointed out, this year’s postseason picture looks different, and the SEC's reign isn’t as secure as it once was.

The bigger question remains: Is college football truly entering a new era where the SEC no longer reigns supreme? Time—and a few more championships—will tell.