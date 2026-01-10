It only took 11 seconds for Dante Moore to get blasted online for awful pick-six

The Oregon Ducks are currently trailing the Indiana Hoosiers 7-0 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on the line. If the Oregon Ducks are going to avenge their only loss of the season, it's going to take a nearly perfect game as this Indiana team has shown no cracks.

The worst thing Oregon could possibly do is put itself in a hole early, as Indiana is so good at playing with a lead. While Oregon hoped for a great start, they got the complete opposite as Dante Moore threw a pick-six to D'Angelo Ponds to start the game, giving Indiana a 7-0 lead.

INDIANA PICK-SIX ON DANTE MOORE ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BGR1OeahyH — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2026

Dante Moore's pick-six was the worst start possible for Oregon

As soon as Dante Moore threw his Pick-Six, everyone raced to Twitter/X to roast the Ducks starting quarterback. Moore has become a polarizing player over the past few weeks because of how he's being viewed as a potential Top 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

Dante Moore throwing an interception on the very first play pic.twitter.com/avFJALFpmh — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) January 10, 2026

The meanest post may have been Dante Moore being compared to Conor McGregor's terrible throw a few years ago at a Dallas Cowboys game.

Oregon fans : “let’s score first drive”



Dante Moore : pic.twitter.com/HiBV8wO7er — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) January 10, 2026

Others rushed to declare that they don't get the hype around Dante Moore as he has an NFL Draft decision looming.

I do not understand how people think Dante Moore is going top 5 in the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/zHZCIszp2D — Josh Benzo (@JoshBenzo) January 10, 2026

Dante Moore has been tied to the New York Jets the most with the 2nd overall pick, and it took just one throw to convince everyone it was a great fit.

Yup Dante Moore feels like a Jet — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) January 10, 2026

Ari Wasserman noted that Dante Moore wouldn't need to worry if he goes to the Jets after their defensive backs failed to record an interception this season.

Good news for Dante Moore -- if he's a New York Jet next year, that'll never -- ever -- happen in practice. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 10, 2026

Everyone else is poking at how bad Dante Moore's interception was as he's now not surpassing Fernando Mendoza.

Dante Moore realizing the 1st play of the Peach Bowl just doomed him to life as a New York Jet: pic.twitter.com/oCr4iiU0gz — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) January 10, 2026

The best part about throwing a pick six on the opening play is that it gives Dante Moore the entire game to make up for it. Moore responded in the perfect fashion on the next drive, going 5-7 for 50 yards and a touchdown to tie the game.