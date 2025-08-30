It only took Jeremiah Smith one drive to surpass a key total from 2024

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns are currently facing off in one of the biggest games of the season as the Nation's top ranked team faces the 3rd ranked defending National Champions. There's so much hype around this game as Arch Manning makes his first start while Jeremiah Smith is the biggest star in the sport, and the three best defensive players in the Country Caleb Downs, Collin Simmons, and Anthony Hill Jr share the field.

As a true freshman, Jeremiah Smith came into College Football looking like an alien quickly becoming the best receiver in the sport. Last season, Jeremiah Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns which had everyone waiting to see what he had in store for an encore.

On the Buckeyes first drive, Jeremiah Smith was clearly frustrated with Julian Sayin not going his way on 4th down letting everyone see his emotions.

Jeremiah Smith was really WIDE OPEN 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/8oWBagSDB9 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 30, 2025

Ryan Day clearly told everyone how this offense works instructing Julian Sayin to throw the ball to number 4.

On the Buckeyes' second drive of the game, the objective was clear: get Smith involved in this game, and the Buckeyes did just that. The issue is that the Nation's best wide receiver looked like he lost his ability to catch the football, dropping two passes, which led to the Buckeyes punting.

Jeremiah Smith can't haul this one in for Ohio State pic.twitter.com/Upngs4QTvU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2025

On one single drive the Buckeyes biggest star dropped two passes that were in his hands which was truly shocking to see. The most shocking part about Jeremiah Smith dropping a pair of passes is that he's already surpassed his drops total from his freshman season as he only dropped one pass in 2024.

The good news for Ohio State fans is that of course, it wasn't Jeremiah Smith's fault as he changed his gloves after the first drive and instantly looked like the elite game changing receiver everyone knows he is.

