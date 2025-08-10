Jacoby Mathews ready to shine at Auburn after lost season in transfer limbo

When some College Football recruits become some of the most sought-after players in the Country, it's hard to envision anything except for superstardom. That was the case with elite safety recruit Jacoby Mathews, who garnered attention from nearly every program in the Country as the 19th-ranked player in the Country, the top-ranked safety in the class, and the best player out of Louisiana. The Louisiana Native had a final three of LSU, Florida, and Texas A&M picking the Aggies as the program to start his career at.

As a True Freshman, Jacoby Mathews made an instant impact on the Aggies' defense, recording 25 tackles and a fumble recovery. His sophomore season was a breakout year, racking up 42 tackles, an interception, 4 pass defenses, and half a sack.

When Jimbo Fisher was fired, Mathews didn't instantly transfer like many of his teammates, instead waiting until the Spring to make the move. The issue with entering the Spring was that Mathews couldn't transfer within the SEC, which limited his field of teams. Mathews ended up not finding a new home, and when he didn't transfer elsewhere this Winter, it appeared that he became one of the cautionary tales of the Transfer Portal.

Then in the summer, Auburn quietly made the move to give Jacoby Mathews another chance just when it appeared he may be out of College Football again.

** BREAKING: Former five-star DB Jacoby Mathews is transferring to Auburn.



Mathews, who was the No. 1-ranked safety in the 2022 class, signed with Texas A&M out of high school.



BIG offseason addition for the Tigers.https://t.co/IYjFTnYNsK pic.twitter.com/JYBqgcSkTl — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAUSports) July 1, 2025

While Jacoby Mathews joins in the summer, he'll have a great chance to earn a significant role in the defense as he'll battle young safeties Kaleb Harris and Kensley Louidor-Faustin for playing time. Even if Jacoby Mathews doesn't earn the starting role, he can make a significant impact on the room as a mentor and when the Tigers call for extra defensive backs.

The surprising part of Jacoby Mathews not playing anywhere in 2024 was the fact that he had an impressive season in 2023.

New Auburn Safety Jacoby Mathews in 2023:



🦅 276 Coverage Snaps

🦅 Zero TDs Allowed

🦅 38.2 Passer Rating Allowed

🦅 80.8 Coverage Grade@AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/awXORz3tCL — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 6, 2025

If Jacoby Mathews can earn a starting role in fall camp or early in the season, he'll have a chance to go from potentially out of football to an intriguing NFL Draft prospect. It's tough to envision what Mathews may look like this season after sitting out an entire year but, if he can return to his 2023 form, the Auburn Tigers are getting one of the best safeties in the SEC.

