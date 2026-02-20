Jalen Milroe reveals the massive offer he received days after Nick Saban retired

This era of college football has become chaotic as NIL and the Transfer Portal have created a version of free agency in the sport. Whenever a coach is either fired, retired, or leaves a school, fans instantly become concerned about where their players may end up. One of the biggest moments in recent memory came when Nick Saban announced his retirement, and pieces from his team have affected the past two seasons.

Caleb Downs became one of the biggest targets of the offseason while Julian Sayin joined him at Ohio State and was a Heisman candidate at Quarterback. While some of Alabama's biggest stars left, others stayed, but it doesn't mean that they weren't highly sought after.

Jalen Milroe reveals $2.5 million dollar deal to leave Alabama

In the Transfer Portal, the star quarterbacks who hit the open market cash in more than any other position. Everyone has seen how much Miami paid Carson Beck to play for the Hurricanes or saw Ty Simpson's massive offers to transfer rather than entering the draft. When Nick Saban retired, Jalen Milroe was that massive star at Alabama preceding Ty Simpson.

Jalen Milroe appeared on the Closed on Sundays Podcast with Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold where he revealed he was offered $2.5 million to leave Alabama.

"I was offered $2.5 million [to leave] ... I thought it was the right decision to stay." pic.twitter.com/7d7p5qrEWq — Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion (@closedsundaypod) February 19, 2026

Rather than taking the money and transferring or entering the NFL Draft, the Alabama star opted to stay and usher in the Kalen DeBoer era. The season ended up being a disappointment as Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, but for Jalen Milroe the decision was likely the right move.

Jalen Milroe is now seen as a player that stuck with Alabama in an uncertain time, rather than a player who followed the money. In the end, Jalen Milroe likely ended up making far more than he would've anywhere else as he laid out how much money he and Terrion Arnold were making off their LANK brand.