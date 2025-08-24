Jalon Daniels shines as the Kansas Jayhawks open the season in dominant fashion

The Kansas Jayhawks have been building themselves up from a non factor in the National picture into a team to watch for in the Big 12. Jalon Daniels was one of the driving forces behind the emergence and after an injury in 2023 slowed his production in 2024, the star quarterback was ready for a bounce back performance in 2025.

On Saturday Night, the Kansas Jayhawks got their first chance to prove they're a contender for the Big 12 Championship and the Fresno State Bulldogs were the first victim. The Jayhawks jumped in front early and never relented, winning this game easily 31-7.

The driving force in Kansas' impressive victory was their star quarterback Jalon Daniels who seemingly had everything going right. Daniels completed 18 of his 20 attempts for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception. As a runner, Daniels picked up 47 yards on the ground helping the team with his legs as the rushing attack turns into a committee replacing Devin Neal.

Cam Pickett was the go-to receiver for Jalon Daniels catching 6 passes for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

CAM PICKETT with the first TD of the season 🔥#RockChalk x @CamPickett4 pic.twitter.com/Sae7ibCpqC — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 23, 2025

While the offense was the most impressive unit as the scored on 5 of 8 drives with Jalon Daniels in the game, the defense quietly dominated this game. After allowing a touchdown on Fresno State's first possession of the game, the Jayhawks banded together and didn't allow another point.

Leroy Harris and Bangally Harris both got after the passer recording a sack while Trey Lathan led the team in tackles. Defensive Tackle Kenean Caldwell recovered a fumble while Devin Dye and Lyrik Rawls each recorded an interception giving the team three takeaways.

Lance Leipold has done an impressive job since taking over the program and this season his team has a serious chance at making a run at the Big 12 Championship. Jalon Daniels looks like he's putting it all together and he has some solid pieces around him to help make it happen even if Devin Neal is gone.

The Jayhawks have another easier game next weekend as they take on Wagner before their first true test against a Missouri team that will likely be in the Top 25 when the game takes place.

More Kansas Jayhawks News: