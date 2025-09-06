Jamal Roberts calls game extending Missouri's lead in the Border War

In College Football, some rivalries should never end but, Conference realignment has taken away some incredible rivalries. The good news is that hatred never goes away and on Saturday Afternoon, the Border War between Kansas and Missouri returned for the first time since 2011 and it did not disappoint.

After an early touchdown by Ahmad Hardy, the Kansas Jayhawks responded with a 21-0 run looking like they were going to run away with this game. In perfect fashion, a team isn't giving up ever in a rivalry game and the Tigers went on a 15-0 run of their own to tie this game at halftime.

Clinging to a 4-point lead with just minutes left in this game, the Missouri Tigers needed to get one first down to secure victory. Instead of picking up the first down, Missouri running back Jamal Roberts iced the game, going on a 63-yard run for glory to secure victory for the Missouri Tigers in a perfect rebirth of a rivalry.

JAMAL ROBERTS TAKES IT 63 YARDS TO ICE THE GAME pic.twitter.com/ewDEqIkrru — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 6, 2025

The decision not to go down after picking up the first down could've been seen as a massive mistake if Kansas was able to go on a run but, the defense made sure to put their own finishing touch on this game as Daylan Carnell made an incredible interception to seal the game.

After losing Brady Cook and Luther Burden III to the NFL, it was clear that the Missouri Tigers were going to have a new identity with the pieces they brought in via the transfer portal. Eli Drinkwitz brought in the pieces to have an impressive rushing attack and it did not disappoint in this game.

Jamal Roberts iced the game with his 63 yard run but, he was impressive the entire night picking up 143 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown. Transfer addition Ahmad Hardy was impressive again as well as he picked up 100 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.

Ahmad Hardy to the house pic.twitter.com/T8sKWFI9DD — Represent Mizzou (@RepresentMizzou) September 6, 2025

While this team dominated on the ground, Beau Pribula was incredible, leading his team to victory. Pribula went 30-39 for 334 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over as he was electric the entire game.

There were a ton of questions about this Missouri team coming into the season with all of the turnover on the roster but, through two games they've shown they have the pieces to be an exciting group in the SEC.

More Missouri Tigers News: