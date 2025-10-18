James Franklin reveals how quickly he learned he was fired

Last week, the Penn State Nittany Lions were stunned in Happy Valley, stunningly falling to Northwestern. The loss marked the Nittany Lions' 3rd loss in a row, and it also marked the end of the James Franklin era. Penn State decided it was time to start a new era by firing James Franklin starting the search for the next coach.

Coming into the season, James Franklin's team was the top-ranked team in the Coaches Poll and picked by many to win the National Championship. Instead, the Nittany Lions fell out of contention, and the collapse was stunning but not as spectacular as how quickly things changed for James Franklin.

Less than a year ago this team went on a run to the final four of the College Football Playoff and was a play away from playing for a National Championship.

On Saturday, James Franklin joined ESPN's College GameDay where he gave his first interview since being fired by Penn State. Franklin was asked about when he found out he was being fired and he showed just how fast things can change as he explained he was told of the decision 30 minutes before the team's Sunday Afternoon practice.

The move will be debated by Penn State fans and fans of James Franklin, but in the end, it was a move many felt had to be made. This season, James Franklin once again showed that he couldn't beat the ranked opponents while also losing to teams he had never lost to.

Penn State and James Franklin will both move on, and in the end, the decision may end up working out for both parties. Penn State may finally get the National Championship it's been doing everything it can to chase, while Jamea Franklin may be appreciated by a new program even if he isn't winning the National Championship.