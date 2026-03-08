Jason Witten makes a splash landing Oklahoma the Nation's No. 1 TE recruit

Coming off a trip to the College Football Playoff, the Oklahoma Sooners are recruiting with some extra momentum this offseason. Brent Venables coached his way out of hot seat conversations, and now the Sooners can flex their muscles on the recruiting trail. This offseason, Brent Venables and his staff didn't have a ton of changes to make, but they did bring in a new tight ends coach in NFL great Jason Witten.

This weekend marked a pivotal recruiting weekend for the Oklahoma Sooners as they host their "Future Freaks" event. The Sooners have taken full advantage landing several commitments throughout the day, but the latest may be their most important.

Oklahoma lands top tight end recruit Seneca Driver

On Saturday Night, the Oklahoma Sooners picked up one of their biggest commitments to date as tight end Seneca Driver announced his commitment.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 TE Seneca Driver has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 245 TE from Danville, KY chose the Sooners over Kentucky and Notre Dame



He’s ranked as the No. 1 TE in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/PeZsOkYNwX pic.twitter.com/FNgLzy4G2p — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 8, 2026

According to Rivals' recruiting rankings, Seneca Driver is the 18th ranked player in the Country, the top tight end in the class, and the top ranked player out of Kentucky. Driver ranking in the Top 32 is significant as the top 32 recruits in the final rankings of the year earn 5-star status.

Coming into the day, the Oklahoma Sooners held the Nation's 3rd ranked recruiting class which was a massive improvement compared to their 16th place finish last season. After landing TE Seneca Driver, WR Jaylen Scott, QB Jamison Roberts, and IOL Tyson Ross on Saturday, the Sooners hold the Nation's top ranked recruiting class.

After a stellar start to the recruiting cycle, Oklahoma will have a great chance to finish the cycle with the Nation's best class. Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny, Cooper Witten, and Seneca Driver are all Top 50 recuits giving each a great chance to finish the cycle as Top 50 recruits if they post solid Senior seasons.