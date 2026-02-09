On Sunday Night, Jaxon Smith-Nijgba capped off an incredible season by helping the Seattle Seahawks win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. One of the underrated moves that allowed the Seahawks to win it all was the trade of DK Metcalf netting the Seahawks the 52nd overall pick which allowed the team to trade up and pick star safety Nick Emmanwori.

The Seahawks wouldn't have been able to move off of DK Metcalf if not for their belief in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After his first career 1,000 yard season, the Seahawks but all their faith in the former Ohio State Buckeye, and it couldn't have played out better.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives Ohio State the upper hand over LSU for "WRU"

When the debate came up over who is Wide Receiver U, the point that always gave LSU the upper hand was the fact that Ohio State didn't have a receiver nearly as good as Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase. This season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba surpassed both LSU stars and is in the debate with Puka Nacua for the leagues best.

This season, Smith-Njigba hauled in 119 catches for a league leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns averaging 15.1 yards per reception. The Super Bowl was a quiet game for the Offensive Player of the Year Award winner with 4 catches for 10 yards, but had he not missed time being evaluated for a concussion and if Sam Darnold didn't miss him on a few throws, he could've had a monster performance.

When you debate who's WRU, the argument now has to tilt in Ohio State's favor thanks in large part to JSN's breakout. Between winning Offensive Player of the Year, and how he helped Seattle win the Super Bowl, there's very little debate over who had the best season.

This season, the duo of JSN and Chris Olave outperformed LSU's best as the Buckeyes finished 1st and 8th in yards to Chase and Jefferson's 4th and 12th. When you add in Emeka Egbuka's massive rookie season and what Marvin Harrison Jr and Garrett Wilson did when healthy, and it's clear the Buckeyes currently hold the crown.