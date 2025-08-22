Jaxson Dart fever is taking over New York and fans can’t get enough

Over the last several years, the New York Giants have fallen from one of the most proud franchises in the NFL to a laughing stock. With Daniel Jones leading the team, the Giants made the postseason just once with most seasons resulting in utter embarrassment. When the New York Giants finally cut bait with Jones it started the search for a new future at quarterback and the Giants landed on Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.

The Giants traded back into the first round of the NFL Draft taking Jaxson Dart 25th Overall making him the future of the franchise. When Dart made his New York Giants debut in the preseason, he instantly won over the fanbase going 12-19 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in rushing with 24 yards.

Looking for an encore, the rookie signal caller delivered against the New York Jets this time completing 14 of 16 attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown looking capable of starting as soon as the season began.

Despite Dart shining, the New York Giants are going to start Russell Wilson this season allowing Dart to continue developing before throwing him into the fire. Thursday Night marked the last time the Giants may play Dart this season and he made sure to deliver an incredible performance.

The stats don't tell the full story as the Giants receivers struggled with drops but, Dart finished the game 6-12 for 81 yards and a touchdown while adding another 23 yards with his legs.

Jaxson Dart might be the man for the Giants… pic.twitter.com/BAZ1A56ufI — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 22, 2025

After playing parts of three games for the Giants, Jaxson Dart finished the preseason 32-47 passing for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding 52 yards and a score with his legs. The Giants fans came into the preseason with reasonable expectations but, after his showing in the games, Giants fans and media are ready to crown Dart a star.

Former NFL Head Coach Herm Edwards compared the Giants Rookie to NFL MVP Josh Allen.

Does Jaxson Dart remind you of the NFL MVP? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LUCDM0ooGo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 22, 2025

Jaxson Dart models his eye black after Anakin Skywalker which has Giants fans reconsidering their takes on Star Wars.

Jaxson Dart is making me retroactively like the prequels — Clem (@TheClemReport) August 22, 2025

Former NFL Quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky praised Jaxson Dart's performance and how soon he may takeover.

Jaxson Dart was great again. 4 drops took away another 100+ yards as well.



His eyes were where they should be

He was sudden with what he did and moved

Very good ball placement



He has an incredibly bright future with the @Giants



They should still start Russell Wilson to begin… — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 22, 2025

Former NFL Head Coach and Analyst Jon Gruden was fired up watching Dart's first touchdown.

Look at Jaxson Dart, man!! pic.twitter.com/MQUQfBAAKx — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) August 22, 2025

After the game, Brian Daboll praised the Giants new star which is a great sign going forward for Dart.

“I’m glad we drafted him. I’m glad he’s our guy.” - Brian Daboll on Jaxson Dart.



The coach loves his QB. #Giants pic.twitter.com/PoFI3dHpcS — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 22, 2025

When Jaxson Dart was coming out of College Football, the biggest knock on him was the fact that he played in an offense that made it incredibly easy to put up massive numbers. This preseason, all Dart has done is prove that Ole Miss wasn't the sole reason for his success and will now look to carry his momentum into the regular season.

