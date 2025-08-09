Jaxson Dart wows in NFL Debut, instantly looks like the New York Giants' savior

The New York Giants have had a far fall from grace over the past several seasons turning into one of the worst teams in the NFL. After leading the New York Giants to the Playoffs, Daniel Jones was absymal leading to his release and the franchise looking elsewhere for competent quarterback play. This spring, the New York Giants picked what they hope will be their quarterback of the future in Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.

On Saturday, Jaxson Dart was the first quarterback to follow the starter Russell Wilson and his performance has New York Giants fans beyond excited for the future. Playing alongside the backup offensive line and with a group of backup wide receivers, Dart constantly faced pressure and dealt with drops but, the results were beyond promising.

After the Giants had to punt on Jaxson Dart's first drive of the preseason, the offense came back out and looked incredible. Dart went 3-4 passing for 76 yards while adding 5 more with his legs. The highlight of the drive came when Jaxson Dart threw a beautiful 29 yard pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey for his first touchdown in the NFL.

JAXSON DART FIRST TD PASS IN THE NFL.



Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the other end!



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/afUQ8Ijt59 — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

Jaxson Dart standing in the pocket taking a massive hit and delivering that perfect of a pass is something that the Giants fans haven't seen in a long time. The poise that Dart showed constantly facing pressure is encouraging as well and has to give the fans a ton of excitement for when he steps into the starting lineup.

On Jaxson Dart's third drive leading the offense, the team had to settle for a field goal, but he showed so many pieces of what he can do that it's impossible not to be impressed. Dart showed incredible touch, lobbing the ball over several defensive linemen to find his RB on a screen pass. Dart then flashed his rushing ability, picking up 19 yards with his legs, while Giants fans will be hoping he learns to slide.

Jaxson Dart wheels pic.twitter.com/3vTbbpSckb — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 9, 2025

The New York Giants go the ball back right before halftime, allowing Jaxson Dart to run the two-minute drill. The Rookie went 3-4 passing with the lone incompletion coming on a drop, picking up 37 yards passing while leading the team to another field goal.

In the first half, Jaxson Dart went 12-19 passing, picking up 154 yards and a score while rushing for 24 yards on 3 attempts. Dart led the Giants on 4 drives with 3 drives resulting in the Giants scoring which is just as good as the Giants fans could hope for.

Obviously, it's hard to get too carried away with a solid showing the preseason, especially as so many backups and players that are only on the roster for camp are playing in these games. Where Giants fans should be excited is with all the little things Jaxson Dart showed: standing in the pocket under pressure, beautiful touch on a deep ball, the ability to run, and the ability to take the checkdown pass. When Dart eventually takes the field against real NFL defenses, Giants fans should be excited with the fact that he has all the tools you'd hope for in a first round pick.

More Ole Miss Rebels News: