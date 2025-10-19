Jay Norvell fired: Colorado State moves on amid disappointing season

The Colorado State Rams are making a change in leadership as Head Coach Jay Norvell has been fired amidst a 2-5 start to the 2025 season.

The move in Fort Collins doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Jay Norvell was quietly on an extremely hot seat. In May of 2024, the Colorado State Rams appointed a new Athletic Director in John Weber. Given that Weber wasn't responsible for hiring Jay Norvell, he likely was going to end up looking for the first chance to hire his own Head Coach.

It became clear that Jay Norvell may not be on the best footing in Fort Collins this offseason when the Rams didn't extend his contract, which expires in 2027. Not giving Norvell an extension was likely the right move as Colorado State was able to move on as this season got off to an underwhelming start.

Jay Norvell started his career as a Head Coach as head coach at Nevada in 2017, filling the role until the end of the 2021 season. Under Norvell, the Wolfpack never finished lower than 4th in the Mountain West, as he ended his tenure with a 33-26 record, including a 23-17 record in the Mountain West.

Colorado State made the move to bring in Jay Norvell after his 8-4 season with Nevada hiring him in December of 2021. Norvell's time in Fort Collins ends as he posted a career 18-26 record while going 13-13 in league play.

How quickly the Norvell's tenure fell apart is surprising as he led the Rams to an 8-5 season in 2025 while going 6-1 in the Mountain West finishing tied for 2nd in the Conference. It'll be interesting to follow where Norvell ends up and who Colorado State picks as the Rams are taking a big risk.

