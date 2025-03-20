Jeremiah Smith is looking jacked beyond belief at Ohio State spring ball

A viral picture of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has fans and opponents alike doing a double take.

The freshman sensation, who tore up the field in 2024, now looks even more imposing heading into his sophomore season. His physique? Absolutely jacked. His mindset? Locked in. And if that wasn't enough, Ohio State just handed him a major honor that proves he’s outworking everyone in the room.

Smith arrived in Columbus with sky-high expectations, and somehow, he managed to exceed them. He shattered Ohio State’s freshman receiving record, racking up 1,315 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns with 52 rushing yards and another score.

And now, heading into 2025, Smith has made one thing abundantly clear—he’s not just resting on last season’s success. If anything, he’s more determined than ever.

The internet is having a field day with a new photo of Smith making the rounds. His transformation over the past few months is absurd—his arms look like they belong on a linebacker, and his overall size makes it clear he hasn’t been skipping any workouts. Opposing defensive backs who struggled to contain him last season might need to hit the gym themselves just to have a fighting chance this fall.

Ohio State fans? They’re loving every second of it. Big Ten defenses? Not so much.

Jeremiah Smith is 19-years old 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/oL6oppP0Lc — Ohio Divided (@BuckeyeNatty) March 18, 2025

It was also announced that Smith just earned one of the Buckeyes’ most prestigious offseason honors. Ohio State announced that Smith has been named an Iron Buckeye, an award given to players who exhibit "unquestionable training, dedication, determination, discipline, toughness, and leadership" during winter workouts.

Smith was already the first freshman to earn the Iron Buckeye designation last summer.

Ohio State also recognized linebacker Sonny Styles and offensive lineman Austin Siereveld with Iron Buckeye honors, but you can't help but be impressed with Smith. If he was already dominant in Year 1, what happens now that he’s stronger and faster, with a full year under his belt?

