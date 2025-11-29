Jeremiah Smith’s apparent fumble gives Ohio State lead in controversial fashion

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are currently battling the 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in "The Game" with significant College Football Playoff implications for both programs. The Wolverines couldn't have started The Game in better fashion, scoring a field goal on the opening drive before forcing a Julian Sayin interception, setting up another field goal.

Early in the 2nd quarter, Michigan was clinging to a 6-3 lead, but Ohio State made the bold decision to go for it on 4th down. The Buckeyes looked like they finally found their rhythm on offense as it appeared that Julian Sayin found Jeremiah Smith for a 35 yard touchdown strike.

Go to 4️⃣ on 4️⃣th down 🙌



Julian Sayin hits Jeremiah Smith on 4th & 5 for the go-ahead @OhioStateFB TD.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/vYGQfXbpIg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 29, 2025

What looked like a clear touchdown quickly went to video review, and it became apparent that Jeremiah Smith may have fumbled going into the endzone. The officials quickly had to decipher whether or not Smith regained control of the football before he went out of bounds as Ohio State either scored or it would be Michigan ball on a touchback.

After review, the TD by Jeremiah Smith was confirmed 🎥



Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/zv4pH1sV72 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2025

After review, the call on the field of a touchdown stood, but every Michigan fan, and most unbiased parties, will feel as if the officials got the call wrong on video review. It appears that on the second juggle, Jeremiah Smith is out of bounds before he gains control of the football, but the call on the field was likely too close to overturn.

The hope for the officials and both teams is that the controversial call doesn't matter, as it'll become a talking point for decades if not. On the ensuing drive, Michigan marched down the field and kicked a 49 yard field goal to make it 10-9 just minutes before halftime. The Buckeyes will receive the ball to start the second half making the end of half high drama if the Buckeyes score again.