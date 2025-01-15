Jerry Jones wants Deion Sanders, but is the money too much even for the Cowboys?

When it comes to NFL rumors, few names stir the pot like Deion Sanders. The possibility of "Coach Prime" taking over as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach has fans buzzing, but if you think this move would be a no-brainer, you might want to hit pause.

While the idea is exciting, there are plenty of hurdles in the way—especially financial ones.

Sanders is currently in the midst of a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the Colorado Buffaloes. If he were to make an early exit, Colorado would reportedly be owed a hefty $8 million. Sure, that might seem like chump change for the Cowboys—arguably the world’s most valuable sports franchise, valued at over $10 billion. But even billionaire team owner Jerry Jones has to make smart financial moves — and let's be honest, he hasn't made many great ones in the last several years.

Handing out a buyout fee and a new top-tier contract? That’s a lot to juggle, even for someone with deep pockets.

The numbers tell an interesting story. Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys' current head coach, was making $8 million annually. Compare that to Deion’s upcoming $5.9 million base salary at Colorado, and you can see why Sanders would likely expect a significant raise if he made the leap to the NFL.

Let’s not forget—coaches like Sean Payton and Andy Reid have inked deals worth up to $100 million over five years. Deion’s star power would certainly justify a massive payday, but the Cowboys' front office has always played hardball in negotiations.

Sanders himself isn’t exactly throwing fuel on the fire. In a recent interview, he expressed admiration for Jerry Jones but was quick to emphasize his love for Boulder and the Buffaloes community. Plus, with his son Shedeur Sanders projected to be a top quarterback pick in the NFL Draft, it’s clear Deion has plenty of reasons to stay in college football— at least for now.

