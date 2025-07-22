Jimbo Fisher returns to the ACC with a microphone in hand

While the College Football teams get to have the most fun at the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff media event, the ACC Network got to make an announcement of their own. When Jimbo Fisher was bought out at Texas A&M, he never had to take another job if he wanted to as the Aggies were stuck paying his $77.5 Million buy out which is the largest in College Football history.

While Jimbo Fisher hasn't shown any signs of wanting to return to the sidelines, he will have a new job this fall. On Tuesday Morning, Jimbo Fisher and ESPN announced that the National Championship winning Head Coach will be joining the ACC Network.

"I'm looking forward to joining ACC Network and the Huddle team this season, I've always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I'm looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group." Jimbo Fisher

This season, Jimbo Fisher will serve as an analyst on the ACC Huddle Show which will travel to the biggest ACC game each week. Fisher will get to make his debut as an analyst covering one of his former teams as the show will be live from LSU Vs Clemson for Week 1.

Coaches have become a massive part of each companies broadcast and analysis as they can give such a unique look into the sport given everything they've seen. Fisher becomes teammates at ESPN with his former boss and enemy Nick Saban while other former coaches like Lee Corso and Urban Meyer have become staples of Pregame shows.

In this current era of College Football, Jimbo Fisher may be able to give more unique insight than some of his counterparts. During his time at Texas A&M, the Aggies were one of the biggest players in the NIL world but, it never panned out which gives him a unique take on the pros and cons of this new era.

While Jimbo Fisher was in the ACC, his Florida State Seminoles were one of the most dominant forces. Fisher posted an 83-23 record at Florida State going 48-16 in ACC play winning 4 Atlantic Division Titles, 3 Conference Championships, and a National Championship.

The interesting part will be whether or not Jimbo Fisher is looking to do media for a year before attempting a comeback as a Head Coach. Nonetheless, having a personality like Jimbo Fisher involved with the sport is great for the fans and will certainly lead to some interesting quotes.

