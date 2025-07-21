2025 ACC Media Days Primer: Dates, Times, and Storylines to follow

On Tuesday Morning, the ACC Conference gathers in Charlotte, NC for the league's annual Media Days event. The 2025 ACC Media Days may be the most exciting event yet, between the big headlines Nationally paired with some of the moves made in the Conference. The star power at ACC Media Days will stack up with any other conference headlined by Bill Belichick and Dabo Swinney.

The event should give everyone insight into how each coach views their team heading into the season as everyone can convince themselves they're a College Football Playoff contender in the expanded 12 team model. Ahead of ACC Media Days, we have you covered with key storylines to follow, which coaches and players will speak, and how to tune into the ACC Media Days.

3 Storylines to Follow at ACC Media Days

1. Bill Belichick's first ACC Media Days appearance

The fact that Bill Belichick one of the greatest coaches in football history is now coaching at the college level is still to crazy to accept. While Arch Manning was a massive draw at SEC Media Days, Bill Belichick will truly have everyone's attention ahead of his first season. Belichick will be asked about the transition to the college game, his views on recruiting, the transfer portal, NIL, and more likely than not, Jordon Hudson.

2. What will Thomas Castellanos say next?

Former Boston College Quarterback and Florida State starter Thomas Castellanos has been the quote king of the offseason with his shots at Alabama and Kalen DeBoer along with stating that he was trying to instill confidence in his new team. At ACC Media Days, Thomas Castellanos will certainly make headlines once again the only questions is over who will be his next target.

3. How confident is Dabo Swinney ahead of Clemson's big year?

Dabo Swinney has gotten a ton of hate over the past few years, even from his own fanbase as Clemson has slipped a bit from their place at the top of the sport. As Clemson looks like National Championship front runners, we may see a new side of Dabo Swinney as his naysayers may not have anything left to say.

Tuesday's ACC Media Days Schedule:

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will kick off the week by giving his annual forum at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Given how hectic this offseason has been, Phillips will give his insightful takes on the House Settlement, NIL, expanding the College Football Playoff, and more.

The Miami Hurricanes are the first team to kick off the the event as Mario Cristobal takes the stage at 11:00 AM. The Hurricanes will bring Georgia transfer Carson Beck, LB Wesley Bissainthe, OL Francis Mauigoa, and DL Ahkeem Mesidor to the event.

The SMU Mustangs will follow Miami fresh off of their first season which resulted in an ACC Championship Game appearance and a College Football Playoff appearance. Rhett Lashlee will take the stage at 12:00 PM Eastern while he brings QB Kevin Jennings, LB Alexander Kilgore, S Isaiah Nwokobia, and OL Logan Parr to the event.

Frank Reich will make his debut as Stanford's Head Coach at ACC Media Days on Tuesday at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The program has a ton of questions as Head Coach Troy Taylor was fired in March amid allegations that he mistreated his staff. Joining Frank Reich at the event will be OL Simione Pale, TE Sam Roush, LB Tevarua Tafiti, and CB Collin Wright.

The California Golden Bears will follow Stanford onto the stage at 2:00 PM led by Head Coach Justin Wilcox. Former Ohio State QB Devin Brown, DL Aidan Keanaaina, LB Cade Uluave, and QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Justin Wilcox bringing two quarterbacks to the event is fascinating like Deion Sanders bringing two QBs as Devin Brown is the expected starter but, the true Freshman attending always leads to intrigue.

Tony Elliott and the Virginia Cavaliers are the final program to speak on Day 1 of the event taking the stage at 3:00 PM. Joining Elliott in Charlotte are QB Chandler Morris, DL Mitchell Melton, OL Noah Josey, and DT Jahmeer Carter.

Wednesday's ACC Media Days Schedule:

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles will take the stage to lead off the second day of the event at 10:00 AM. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos, DL Darrell Jackson Jr, OL Richie Leonard IV, and DB Earl Little Jr will speak at the event as well. Given how much Thomas Castellanos has made headlines this offseason, seeing the Seminoles new quarterback at the microphone will be interesting.

Following up Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are Jeff Brohm and the Louisville Cardinals at 11:00 AM. The Cardinals will be bringing transfer Quarterback Miller Moss, WR Chris Bell, LB TJ Quinn, and LB Antonio Watts. It'll be most interesting to hear from Miller Moss on his move across the Country and how he's adjusting to Louisville's offense.

Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange get the spotlight at Noon Eastern after an exciting offseason for the program. DB Duce Chestnut, LB Derek McDonald, DL Dion Watson Jr, and QB Rickie Collins will make the trip. Syracuse bringing Rickie Collins is interesting as Fran Brown named him the starting quarterback but, brought in Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli in the Spring.

Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers get to follow up Syracuse at 1:00 PM and it's always entertaining whenever Narduzzi is in front of the microphone. Pittsburgh is bringing RB Desmond Reid, DB Javon McIntrye, LB Kyle Louis, and OL Lyndon Cooper.

Georgia Tech's turn comes at 2:00 PM Eastern after their exciting season under Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets may have one of the most exciting groups of athletes in attendance with QB Haynes King, WR Malik Rutherford, OL Keylan Rutledge, and LB Kyle Efford. This group has the top end talent to make a run in the ACC and it'll be exciting to hear about how Key feels about his roster this season.

Wake Forest will get to end the second day of ACC Media Days at 3:00 PM when new head coach Jake Dickert takes the stage. Joining Jake Dickert in Charlotte will be DB Nick Anderson, RB Demond Claiborne, OL Devin Kylany, and DB Davaughn Patterson.

Thursday's ACC Media Days Schedule:

An action packed Day 3 of the ACC Media Days begins with Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles at 10:00 AM. WR Lewis Bond, LB Daveon Crouch, DB KP Price, and OL Logan Taylor will join Bill O'Brien in attendance.

Virginia Tech and Brent Pry will get to follow Boston College at 11:00 AM ahead of a pivotal year for Brent Pry and the the Hokies. Pry will be joined by QB Kyron Drones, LB Jaden Keller, WR Donavon Greene, and DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

At Noon, the fun truly begins as Dabo Swinney gets on stage as the Clemson Tigers head into a season where they're National Championship front runners. Joining Dabo Swinney is a loaded group headlined by QB Cade Klubnik, DE T.J. Parker, WR Antonio Williams, and DL Peter Woods. Dabo Swinney will always steal the show but, it'll be interesting to see his tone as he has a group capable of taking him back to the top of the sport.

Dabo Swinney gets followed up by another electric personality in Manny Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils. Duke will bring its prized offseason addition QB Darian Mensah, OL Brian Parker II, CB Chandler Rivers, and DE Wesley Williams. Mensah was one of the most talked about transfers of the offseason which will make his availability interesting.

The show will be stolen at 2:00 PM when Bill Belichick takes the stage for his first ACC Media Days as North Carolina's Head Coach. Bill Belichick brings with him QB Gio Lopez, WR Jordan Shipp, DB Will Hardy, and DB Thaddeus Dixon. Hearing Bill Belichick talk about his team and the adjustments he's making will make for an entertaining session.

Finally, wrapping up the ACC Media Days and the run on Carolina schools are the NC State Wolfpack at 3:00 PM. Dave Doern brings with him star TE Justin Joly, LB Caden Fordham, DL Brandon Cleveland, and QB CJ Bailey.

How to watch the 2025 ACC Media Days

ESPN's ACC Network will be broadcasting live from the ACC Media Days starting at 9:00 AM Eastern Time and running through 5:00 PM. ACC Networks is an additional channel which means you may or may not be able to view the event depending on your TV or Streaming provider.

