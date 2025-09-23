John Mateer’s injury changes everything in the Heisman race and Championship odds

On Tuesday Afternoon, season altering news was released as Oklahoma annoucned that starting quarterback John Mateer was going to need surgery on his throwing hand for an injury suffered against Auburn. The news truly changes the outlook of the season as Mateer will miss several weeks and crucial matchups for Oklahoma.

The Washington State transfer has been a game changer for Oklahoma reviving an offense that was a massive problem in 2024. With his stellar performances in big games, John Mateer became the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy which unfortunately is now likely out of the question as he'll miss time.

According to On3's SoonerScoop, John Mateer could miss three or more weeks as he recovers from surgery. The Sooners are on a bye week this weekend before facing Kent State on October 4th and the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry on October 11th. The hope for Oklahoma will be that Mateer can return for that game but, we'll find out in the weeks to come.

How John Mateer's injury shakes the Heisman Trophy race

Before the announcement of John Mateer's injury he was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with odds at +900. After the announcement of Mateer's injury and how much time he will miss his odds have fallen from +900 to +2200. The shift makes Indiana's Fernando Mendoza the overwhelming favorite at +650 while Dante Moore and other

NEW: Updated @BetMGM College Football Heisman Trophy odds after the John Mateer injury news🏆



How John Mateer's injury effects Oklahoma's odds to win the National Championship

The Sooners were off to an impressive 4-0 start with Mateer under center picking up key wins over Michigan and Auburn. The wins had Oklahoma tied for 8th at +1500 to win the National Championship. Now that Mateer is expected to miss chunk of time with his hand injury, the Sooners odds have fallen to +2200 which is tied for 9th.

