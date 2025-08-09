Jon Gruden's next Head Coaching job could shake up the College Football landscape

After being ousted from the NFL amid scandal, legendary Head Coach Jon Gruden has become more popular than he's ever been. Gruden has become a bit of a social media influencer, traveling the Country watching teams practice and sharing his thoughts on each week's game. While Jon Gruden has become must watch on social media, his job at Barstool Sports may soon be pushed to the side for a return to the sidelines.

As Jon Gruden continues to make the rounds, he made a stop in Athens to talk to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. While speaking to the Bulldogs, Jon Gruden expressed his desire to coach again and rather than talking about the NFL, he set his sights on College Football.

"I’m being honest with you. I do not (expletive) either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would (expletive) love it." Jon Gruden

We've seen legendary NFL Head Coaches move to the College game with Bill Belichick leading the North Carolina Tar Heels, and if Belichick has a successful season, it could open the door for Jon Gruden.

If Jon Gruden truly wants to coach in the SEC, it's interesting to look at jobs that could open up and be of interest to the veteran Head Coach. Hugh Freeze enters the season on the hot seat and the Auburn Tigers could be the most attractive opening for Gruden. Arkansas has had Sam Pittman on the hot seat for awhile, and it could be the other intriguing opening for Gruden.

Gruden has spent time at the College Football level, but it came in the late 1980s into the early 90s, meaning Gruden hasn't coached in this modern era of College Football. Hiring a coach like Gruden would bring instant buzz to a program, while it can also help as College Football continues to move toward the NFL, both in play style and off the field transactions.

