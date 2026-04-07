Jon Sumrall has Florida on the verge of landing elite in-state quarterback

The Florida Gators enter a new era in 2026 as Jon Sumrall has taken over at the helm following the Billy Napier era. As Jon Sumrall takes over at the helm, Florida fans should be thrilled with the change in energy, as Sumrall has the level of fire needed to become everything that Napier wasn't for the Gators.

While it's still early, Jon Sumrall is starting to impress with the recruiting class he's building for the Gators. The Gators are already leading for 5-stars like Maxwell Hiller, and as Sumrall's staff continues to make an impact, the commitments could start to come rolling in.

Florida is on the verge of landing 4-star QB Davin Davidson

On Monday, 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson announced that he would be announcing his commitment on April 9th. The announcement came with finalists of Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Florida.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Davin Davidson will announce his Commitment on April 9th, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 215 from Sarasota, FL is ranked as the No. 11 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/hiW5oUWr1I pic.twitter.com/JbPvIR51Q1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2026

On Tuesday, Rivals' Steve Wilfong and Chad Simmons placed their expert predictions for the Florida Gators to land the in-state recruit.

Landing Davin Davidson when he announces his commitment this week would give Jon Sumrall a major win early in his first recruiting class. Quarterbacks help recruit all the other talent into a class, and landing a player of Davidson's caliber would provide a massive boost to this class.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Davin Davidson is the 132nd ranked player in the Country, the 12th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 13th ranked player out of Florida.

Florida currently holds the Nation's 17th ranked recruiting class, but if the Gators start to reel in players they're trending for, this class can quickly join the Top 10. The next few weeks should be incredibly exciting for Florida fans, as it's becoming clear they hit a home run with Jon Sumrall.