Jordyn Tyson suddenly faces surprising challenger for NFL Draft’s top WR ranking

When the College Football season kicked off, NFL Draft analysts had Jordyn Tyson pegged as the best wide receiver in this class. While Tyson looked like the clear top receiver, the biggest challengers for the role appeared to be the likes of Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, Antonio Williams, Makai Lemon, and a few other playmakers. The player that no one saw coming flying up the NFL Draft boards is emerging in Tuscaloosa as Germie Bernard is emerging as a superstar.

Germie Bernard now challenges Jordyn Tyson for the best receiver in the class

The 2027 NFL Draft is loaded with elite wide receivers with Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and more all headlining the class. NFL teams will be waiting on the chance to land one of the potentially franchise altering wide receivers, teams will need a receiver in this class despite the fact there may not be a clear top wide receiver.

One if the biggest breakout performances of the season has come from Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard. Through three games, Bernard has led Alabama in receiving with 15 catches for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding another score rushing. The biggest key may be the wide variety of ways that Alabama has been able to deploy him as he's made plays on the outside, in the slot, and out of the backfield.

The Alabama fans aren't the only ones noticing Germie Bernard's breakout as the NFL Draft analysts and scouts are recognizing the same thing. ESPN's Matt Miller shared a quote after Bernard's impressive showing against Wisconsin stating that he's in the conversation to be the first receiver taken this year.

"Scouts had him with a fringe Round 1-2 grade over the summer. But to me, he's right in the WR1 convo with [Jordyn] Tyson and has a game very similar to Emeka Egbuka as a college receiver." Matt Miller

The comparison to Emeka Egbuka is perfectly fitting as Bernard like Egbuka has always played alongside a 1A at receiver as Egbuka played with Marvin Harrison Jr while Bernard has played with Rome Odunze and Ryan Williams.

As we get into SEC play, Germie Bernard will truly have a chance to land himself in the conversation to be a high NFL Draft pick starting with the Georgia game. Bernard has the advantage of playing against highly regarded defensive backs and he could end up shocking everyone to be the first receiver off the board this Spring.

More NFL Draft News: