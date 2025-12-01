Josh Heupel blasts Penn State’s expectations, unwittingly taking shots at himself

Whenever the coaching carousel in college football starts rolling, the rumors can truly get to be out of control. Every fanbase will start to tie coaches to jobs that they aren't even in consideration for as trolling has become a part of everyday life on social media. The biggest job currently open in College Football belongs to Penn State, and as they've yet to hire a coach rumors have run rampant.

Among the head coaches who have been tied to the Penn State job is Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel. With people tying him to the Penn State job, Josh Heupel addressed the rumors shutting them down in harsh fashion.

Josh Heupel blasts Penn State's "expectations" for no reason

On Monday, Josh Heupel spoke with On3's Chris Low where he shutdown the rumors once and for all, but he took a truly insane shot at Penn State.

NEW: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel tells @clowfb that he's NOT a candidate for the Penn State job❌



“I wouldn’t want low expectations. That’s part of why I want to be here. We’ll win big.”https://t.co/cJupe7PBVT pic.twitter.com/3XKPxPRs9t — On3 (@On3sports) December 1, 2025

Blasting Penn State for having low expectations is insane as it's so far from the truth with the Nittany Lions. A year after making the College Football Playoff semifinal, Penn State fired their head coach as the results weren't good enough.

When you compare Penn State's results with Josh Heupel's since taking over the job, if the Nittany Lions have low expectations than Heupel would be a great fit. Since taking over Tennessee, Josh Heupel is 45-19 (70.3%) with a 24-16 (60%) record in conference play. Penn State in that span has gone 47-20 (70.1%) with a 29-16 (64.44%) league record.

From 2021-2024, Penn State and Tennessee both finished the season ranked, and just once has Heupel outranked the Nittany Lions.

Josh Heupel has every reason to believe that his school is better than every other program in the Counrty, and he should believe it otherwise he'd be the wrong coach. Blasting another school and their expectations right after you lost by 21 at home to Vanderbilt however is throwing rocks in a glass house.