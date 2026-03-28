Josh Heupel picks up major recruiting win keeping elite WR Kesean Bowman in Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on an impressive upward trajectory under Josh Heupel's leadership. While this past season was a disappointment as the Vols missed the College Football Playoff after cracking the field in 2024-25, the sky is still the limit for Josh Heupel's team. Given how elite Josh Heupel is as an offensive mind, this program is in a great place long term.

As recruits have gotten to see for several seasons how explosive this offense can be, and how it sends players to the NFL, Tennessee has becoming highly appealing. While Heupel has caught the eyes of players around the country, he also needed to lock in his own state this recruiting cycle.

Kesean Bowman will be one of Josh Heupel's best recruiting wins

On Saturday Afternoon, Josh Heupel and his staff got incredible news as wide receiver Kesean Bowman announced his commitment to the Volunteers.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 WR Kesean Bowman has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 175 WR from Nashville, TN chose the Vols over Ohio State, Alabama, and Vanderbilt



“Roots too deep to leave… I’m home🍊”⁰⁰https://t.co/9K0yCIDNsz pic.twitter.com/qT7F87E6bv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2026

Kesean Bowman is a Tennessee Native who was drawing attention from every big program in the Country with the Vols beating out the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, and Vanderbilt. Keeping Kesean Bowman In-State is big as the Volunteers are getting the Nation's 46th ranked player, the 8th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Tennessee.

Last recruiting cycle, Tennessee got a major win landing elite wide receiver recruit Tristen Keys out of Mississippi. Adding Kesean Bowman to Keys and the other star receivers gives this offense a chance to be truly elite over the next several seasons.

The task for Josh Heupel now is continuing to build up this class which now ranks 14th in the Country. The next step for the Vols has to be surging for In-State talents as elite playmakers like 5-star David Gabriel Georges are all trending toward other programs.