Josh Heupel will have to go the old-fashioned route to find his new quarterback

Coming off an 8-5 season, Tennessee came into the offseason with a ton of questions for Josh Heupel to answer. Arguably the biggest question was who would be the Volunteers quarterback in 2026 a year removed from Nico Iamaleava's dramatic exit. In 2025, Tennessee turned to Joey Aguilar who didn't have a bad season, but it also didn't meet the expectations the fanbase has with this offense.

Joey Aguilar is currently pursuing an extra year of eligibilit, but it's also unknown if Tennessee will give him the job if he returns. Josh Heupel hosted transfers Sam Leavitt and Beau Pribula on visits, but both players signed elsewhere while Tennessee offered Ty Simpson a massive deal to transfer, but he remained in the NFL Draft.

Tennessee's best option is developing from within

While Josh Heupel and his staff would've loved to land Ty Simpson or Sam Leavitt, now that the two biggest dreams are no longer possible, the Vols should allow the quarterbacks they recruited to win the job. Jake Merklinger is currently in the Transfer Portal, but the options on the roster are more than talented enough to take a chance with.

Freshman quarterback George MacIntyre returns with limited experience going 7-9 for 69 yards against Eastern Tennessee State and New Mexico State. MacIntyre was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in his recruiting class, and after learning the offense for a season, he could be ready to take over.

The more appealing option for the fanbase may be letting 5-star recruit Faizon Brandon take over at quarterback. Brandon is ranked as the 9th best player and the 4th best quarterback in the class with elite physical tools and upside.

For Tennessee, the results with either young quarterback may not be the best in the short term as it could lead to a down season. While they'll certainly struggle, it'll set Tennessee up for the 2027 season much like the Volunteers would've been this season if Nico Iamaleava didn't enter the Transfer Portal.

Going into the Transfer Portal to land a starting quarterback every season is a massive gamble, and part of the reason why Tennessee should look to develop from within. If either quarterback shows they can lead an elite offense, it'll only help Tennessee with building a better roster.