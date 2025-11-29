Julian Sayin may have just secured the Heisman trophy with win in The Game

As the Ohio State Buckeyes looked to snap their 4-game losing streak in The Game, they turned to a new quarterback in Julian Sayin, hoping to change the tide. Coming into the weekend, Julian Sayin was on the shortlist of Heisman Trophy contenders, and snapping the Wolverines' streak in The Game could have been enough to secure the award.

When Julian Sayin's second pass of the game was intercepted, Ohio State fans likely thought here we go again. Instead, Julian Sayin bounced back perfectly, leading the Buckeyes to a defining win over their most hated rival.

The Heisman belongs to Julian Sayin after The Game

While the highest-paid recruit ever, Bryce Underwood, struggled against Ohio State, Julian Sayin rose to the occasion in The Game. Julian Sayin gave the Buckeyes the passing threat they desperately needed, helping them finally get over the hump.

When Michigan held an early lead over Ohio State, Julain Sayin placed a ball perfectly between two defenders finding Jeremiah Smith for a 35-yard score.

SAYIN TO JEREMIAH SMITH FOR THE TD 🔥



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/NvuoIlBvgQ

Right before the half, trying to convert on a 2-for-1, Julian Sayin marched his team down the field, finding Brandon Inniss for a 4-yard touchdown.

pic.twitter.com/MEw6Q4AQUL — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 29, 2025

In the 3rd quarter as Michigan was looking for any life in this game, Julian Sayin delivered a dagger, finding Carnell Tate for a 50-yard touchdown stretching the lead to the point where it seemed impossible for Michigan to come back.

pic.twitter.com/pSFVV2AGlO https://t.co/uMMiCvCIV9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 29, 2025

Julian Sayin finished his first start in The Game, going 19-26 passing for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns with just 1 interception. While Fernando Mendoza has had an impressive season and Jeremiyah Love may be the most talented player, Julian Sayin most likely just won the Heisman Trophy, going on the road to beat Michigan in a pivotal Top 15 clash, changing the momentum for the Ohio State Buckeyes.