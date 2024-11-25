Justin Jefferson's high school recruiting ranking will shock you
Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson is known today as the best wide receiver in the NFL. Jefferson has taken the league by storm since his arrival in 2020. Jefferson has compiled 6,811 yards receiving and 35 touchdowns only halfway through his fourth season in the league to this point.
Jefferson has been breaking records held by wide receiver legends Randy Moss, Torry Holt and many more. Jefferson also shined on the college level with the LSU Tigers with 1,540 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns in 2019, his junior year. This effort would help propel the Tigers to the National Championship and Jefferson to being drafted 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jefferson’s two brothers, Jordan and Rickey preceded Justin at LSU, but Justin has inarguably had the most success at LSU and beyond. With all this being said, one may think that Justin Jefferson was always projected to be great at the college level and NFL. This was not always the case however.
Justin Jefferson’s high school recruiting ranking did not do him justice
Out of high school, Jefferson was rated as the 1,835th best prospect in the 2017 high school recruiting class according to On3. The wide receiver that now ranks as the best in the NFL was ranked as the 275th best at his position in his high school class, and only the 64th best prospect out of the state of Louisiana.
Many largely missed on the Destrehan high school product who has done nothing but thrive since arriving at LSU in 2017. In LSU’s record-breaking season in 2019, Jefferson was part of a receiving core that included now Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Maar Chase and Las Vegas Raiders’ Terrace Marshall Jr.
The development of this cast should be credited largely to then LSU wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Joe Brady. Fast forward to 2024 and Brady himself has the Buffalo Bills offense thriving after taking over as offensive coordinator midway through the 2023 season.
Justin Jefferson has outshined all other wide receivers in the NFL
Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Reagor. These four receivers were all taken ahead of Justin Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The chip Jefferson had on his shoulder after being underrated out of high school reared its head again in the NFL Draft, and Jefferson obviously noticed.
The 25-year-old Jefferson is only approaching his prime as an NFL wideout, which should have continued growth and even better stats than have already been seen. If so, Jefferson’s high school recruiting rankings and those that overlooked him will come to light even more throughout his career.