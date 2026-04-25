Kalen DeBoer caps off his perfect week landing 5-star QB Elijah Haven

Kalen DeBoer hasn't had many weeks as a coach better than the one he's having right now. As Kalen DeBoer heads into his 3rd season at the helm in Tuscaloosa, he's hitting a rhythm as the program becomes his own. An incredible week for Kalen DeBoer started when news broke that he was finally given the contract extension everyone expected when he seemingly turned down Michigan.

The contract extension gives Kalen DeBoer incredible security, which should keep everyone from believing the Tide would fire him. Kalen DeBoer now makes $12.5 million per year while the deal extends his term by 7 years.

The NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday Night, and Kalen DeBoer got another big win for his time in Tuscaloosa. Ty Simpson and Kadyn Proctor were both top 15 picks, giving DeBoer a development track record to point to on the recruiting trail.

After getting a personal win as well as a win for the program on Draft Day, it was time for Kalen DeBoer to help his long term future.

Kalen DeBoer lands the Nation's No. 1 QB recruit Elijah Haven

On Saturday Afternoon, Kalen DeBoer may have gotten even better news than his contract extension as the Nation's top quarterback recruit Elijah Haven picked the Crimson Tide over the Georgia Bulldogs.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 215 QB from Baton Rouge, LA chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia



He’s the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings⁰⁰https://t.co/WorRVGSus3 pic.twitter.com/v0hOQpwXyG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Elijah Haven is the 12th-ranked player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the 2nd-ranked player out of Louisiana. As things currently stand, Elijah Haven is a 5-star recruit and will finish the cycle there if he's a top 32 recruit.

For Kalen DeBoer, landing Elijah Haven gives him a chance to sign three straight 5-star QBs with Keelon Russell and Jett Thomalla in the last two classes. Having an elite quarterback is the best path toward winning the National Championship, and Kalen DeBoer has built an absurd pipeline to give his Alabama teams every chance to get the job done.