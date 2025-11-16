Kalen DeBoer has set himself up for a career defining game against Auburn

On Saturday, Kalen DeBoer's team had a great opportunity to knock Oklahoma out of College Football Playoff contention while most likely secruing their place in the Playoff at 10-1. Instead, Kalen DeBoer's team suffered their second loss of the season now meaning they'll need to walk a tight rope over the final two weeks in order to survive disaster.

When Kalen DeBoer's Alabama teams lose, it hardly ever feels as if the better team won, but that the Crimson Tide simply unraveled. The losses to Vanderbilt, Oklahoma in 2024, Michigan, and Florida State were all simply shocking to see the way the Crimson Tide played. Even in Saturday's loss, where Alabama looked sloppy and made countless mistakes, it didn't look like the Alabama everyone is used to seeing.

This is Kalen DeBoer's second season in Tuscaloosa, and missing the College Football Playoff in back-to-back years won't be accepted, especially in this expanded format. The expectation at Alabama is to win Championships, and missing the Playoff altogether would make for an uncomfortable conversation around Kalen DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer faces a career defining test in the Iron Bowl

The path for Alabama is simple: the Crimson Tide needs to win out in order to make the College Football Playoff. Next weekend shouldn't be a problem for Kalen DeBoer's team as they face Eastern Illinois. Beating Eastern Illinois sets up for a win and in game against Auburn which would send Alabama to the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff.

If Kalen DeBoer wins and makes the playoffs, all will be forgotten regarding the losses to Florida State and Oklahoma. The fanbase would be much quicker to forgive a loss in the Playoff, especially against a team at Alabama's talent level.

Losing to an Auburn team that fired it's head coach, and has been a disaster this season would spark a difficult conversation in Tuscaloosa. Pressure would reach an even higher level than when Alabama lost to Florida State in the opener, and the loss happening to end the season could spark serious change.

The Iron Bowl is going to have serious stakes for Alabama, and Kalen DeBoer has to find a way to win the game for his own sake.