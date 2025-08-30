Kalen DeBoer has turned once feared Alabama into just another team

When fans used to look at their schedule and see that they were facing off against Alabama and instantly mark it down as a loss. Nick Saban's teams wouldn't just beat people, they'd punish them for even stepping on the same field that day and the backups would do the same. The dominance Alabama had gave their opponents a reason to storm the field when they won, as it seemed like they truly slayed a giant.

Kalen DeBoer's first season was filled with field stormings as Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Oklahoma all stormed their respective fields, upsetting Alabama. The 2025 season started in a similar fashion, Florida State fans celebrating on the field while Alabama wonders what happened to this program.

Truth be told, it may be time that opponents stop storming the field as Alabama under Kalen DeBoer is just another team. Is it still impressive to upset Alabama? Yes. Is it nearly as surprising as when the Crimson Tide would lose under Nick Saban? Not even close.

In Saturday's game, the Crimson Tide lost at the line of scrimmage as they rushed for just 2.6 yards per play while the Seminoles picked up 4.7 yards per carry. The Alabama defensive front that used to punish opponents got pushed off the football on almost every run and failed to record a sack. Under Nick Saban, you expected Alabama to dominate the trenches and they almost always did.

This Alabama team under Kalen DeBoer seems to ignore the fine details, and on Saturday Night, they looked completely unprepared. This is a game Alabama wins time after time under Nick Saban as they were massive favorites but, under Kalen DeBoer that's when you need to be on notice.

Since 2007, in games when Alabama was favored by at least 14 points:



Nick Saban was 131-2

Kalen DeBoer is 4-4 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 30, 2025

Kalen DeBoer is still a great coach and can still turn this season around but, under his leadership, Alabama looks like just another team. The dominant team that looked angry the opponent even showed up is long gone and has been replaced by a group that can out talent it's opponents but, they always feel vulnerable in every game.

What's the fix for Alabama at this point, is it truly firing Kalen DeBoer before his second season ends if this trend continues? The Crimson Tide still have one of the most talented rosters in College Football but, they can't seem to put it all together and stay focused long enough under DeBoer to ever make a real run at a National Championship.

