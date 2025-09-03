Kalen DeBoer makes uninspiring pitch for why he's still the man for the job at Alabama

Despite a shaky 2024 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide entered the season with College Football Playoff hopes and expectations and the fanbase was willing to look past the losses to teams like Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Michigan from 2024. On Saturday Afternoon, the Crimson Tide lost to Florida State in shocking fashion changing the entire mindset in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide went from a Playoff favorite to wondering if the coach they hired to Nick Saban is the right man for the job. The fanbase has taken to social media calling for a change while everyone wonders what the powers in Tuscaloosa are thinking.

On Wednesday Morning, On3's Andy Staples and Chris Low partnered on a piece where they spoke with sources on the inside at Alabama who are becoming concerned with the trends under Kalen DeBoer.

Alabama fans aren’t just restless — boosters and power brokers are too. Early in Kalen DeBoer’s tenure, real concerns are surfacing in Tuscaloosa.



As the concerns grow in Tuscaloosa these next few weeks are going to be pivotal for Kalen DeBoer and his staff as they'll either get the program heading back in the right direction or it'll start to become a serious conversation about whether or not DeBoer should return in 2026.

On Wednesday, during Wednesday's SEC Coaches teleconference, Kalen DeBoer responded to the concerns with a very uninspiring endorsement for his team.

"My message is that our team is … I think we’ve got a really good football, I think we have a good football team that can do some big things still this year, but we’ve got to prove it and we’ve got go do it. To this point, it’s been just me being able to focus on football, and I appreciate that." Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer still lacks that passion and fire that you see from the most successful coaches in the SEC. Everyone in Tuscaloosa knows this is a good football team and Nationally everyone knows this is a talented group but, everyone is sick of hearing about it and not seeing the results on the field.

The way Alabama played in Week 1 is so concerning that you have former players from the Nick Saban era constantly questioning this team's effort. AJ McCarron said the Ryan Williams looks afraid running across the middle, Damien Harris said the sideline had no life, and countless other former players have said this frankly isn't Alabama Football.

Kalen DeBoer is running out of time for speeches and empty promises as his team will either find a way to figure it all out or he and his staff may be looking for a new job.

