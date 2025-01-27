Kalen DeBoer's Alabama career will come down to his replacement for Jalen Milroe

Kalen DeBoer’s first season at Alabama didn’t exactly go as planned. The Crimson Tide finished with a 9-4 record, missing out on the College Football Playoff—a rare sight for a program used to being in the national title conversation every year.

Now, as Alabama looks ahead to 2025, the biggest question facing DeBoer isn't about rebuilding the defense or finding new playmakers on offense; it's about who will take over at quarterback. Jalen Milroe’s departure for the NFL leaves a massive void, and there aren’t any proven options ready to step in and lead the Tide back to dominance.

Alabama’s current quarterback room is a mix of potential and uncertainty. Ty Simpson, who has been with the program for three years, seems like the logical next man up. He’s had time to develop behind Milroe and former Heisman winner Bryce Young, but there’s still a lot of skepticism about whether he can handle the pressure of being Alabama’s full-time starter. Simpson has shown flashes but hasn’t had enough game reps to make fans or analysts feel completely confident.

Then there’s Austin Mack, a transfer from Washington who followed DeBoer to Tuscaloosa. Mack has the size and arm talent to thrive in Alabama’s offense, but he’s still relatively unproven at the college level. His familiarity with DeBoer’s system could give him an edge, but stepping into the SEC and facing the weekly grind is a different challenge entirely.

The wild card in the mix is Keelon Russell, the highly-touted freshman who brings plenty of excitement but would face a steep learning curve if thrust into the starting role too soon.

DeBoer finds himself in a tricky situation. Alabama fans aren’t known for their patience, and if the team stumbles out of the gate due to quarterback struggles, the pressure on DeBoer will intensify quickly. There’s a lot riding on his decision at the most important position on the field, and fair or not, his future in Tuscaloosa could depend on whether he finds the right answer.

With Alabama set to open the 2025 season against Florida State, all eyes will be on who takes the first snap under center. If DeBoer makes the wrong call or the new starter struggles to adapt, whispers of discontent could turn into full-blown calls for change. On the other hand, if he gets it right and Alabama returns to the playoff picture, this could be the decision that cements his legacy as Nick Saban’s successor.

