Kalen DeBoer’s quarterback track record is becoming a recruiting weapon for Alabama

When Alabama made the decision to hire Kalen DeBoer, one of the biggest concerns was his ability as a recruiter. While DeBoer's recruiting classes at Washington weren't ranked the highest, it was also clear that landing at Alabama would only help him on the recruiting trail as the uniform recruits itself. While DeBoer is getting help from the Alabama tradition, he's also brought a new ability to Tuscaloosa that's having a massive effect for the Crimson Tide.

Kalen DeBoer keeps finding 5-star quarterbacks before anyone else

On Tuesday, Rivals is releasing it's final recruiting rankings for the 2026 recruiting class now that the High School season is over, and they crunched the tape. Among the biggest risers is Alabama quarterback signee Jett Thomalla who has risen from a 4-star recruit to gain that highly coveted 5th star.

🚨NEW🚨 Alabama QB signee Jett Thomalla ranks No. 24 and five-stars in the final 2026 Rivals300🐘https://t.co/lK2bMAJRP8 pic.twitter.com/J0f2iHTPTp — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2026

Thomalla finishing the recruiting cycle as a 5-star recruit is a massive win for Alabama, and for Kalen DeBoer as he's now signed 5-star quarterbacks in back-to-back recruiting cycles after landing Keelon Russell last season.

The most impressive part about Kalen DeBoer signing 5-star quarterbacks in consecutive recruiting cycles is how he's found them. At the time that both quarterbacks committed to Alabama, they weren't the highly ranked 5-star recruits, but 4-star recruits who the Crimson Tide picked before stellar senior seasons.

The ability by Kalen DeBoer and his staff to find these elite talents before they've become the 5-stars everyone wants to sign is a massive advantage for the Crimson Tide. While schools fight over the same players ranked at the top, DeBoer and his staff keep landing them, knowing they'll eventually reach that status.

Having a quarterback is the most important aspect of roster building, and if Kalen DeBoer and his staff can continue to find 5-star recruits at the rate they are, Alabama should have no problem returning to that Alabama standard.