Kalen DeBoer shares updates on Alabama's quarterback battle after first scrimmage

The Alabama Football team moves into a new era this season as the Crimson Tide are tasked with replacing two-year starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. Through the first week of August, the Crimson Tide still have a quarterback battle as Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell continue to compete for the role as the starter.

As Alabama looks to make a decision on who will start this season, the Crimson Tide held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday Afternoon, giving the staff a game situation to evaluate the team and the quarterbacks.

After the scrimmage, Kalen DeBoer spoke on the quarterback battle, praising his quarterbacks for taking care of the football as well as for finding the open receivers.

"The biggest thing with those guys, the quarterbacks, is they’ve done a great job taking care of the football, no picks today and a few touchdown passes between all three of them. The completion percentage over the course of camp for all three has been in that range that we want. We like to have a minimum of 65 percent and they’ve just done a good job being consistent. They also take care of the football. I think there’s been maybe three picks all camp, and you’re talking about seven-on-seven drills and team drills." Kalen DeBoer

While Kalen DeBoer has yet to name a starting quarterback, this has been Ty Simpson's job to lose and to this point, no one has shown enough to unseat him. The most likely outcome remains Simpson starting to start the year with Austin Mack serving the backup role and Keelon Russell as the third string with a chance to continue learning and developing.

The battle should come to an end in the near future as Alabama is just three weeks away from the season opener and will need to start giving the first team reps to their starting quarterback. The good news for Kalen DeBoer and his staff is that the starter won't need to be a superhero as the Crimson Tide have a loaded group around the quarterback that will make his job much easier.

