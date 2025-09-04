Kansas State dismisses promising young edge rusher after troubling arrest

The Kansas State Wildcats aren't off to the best start this season as they suffered a season opening loss in Dublin, Ireland to Iowa State before barely escaping with a win against North Dakota in their home opener. A season filled with struggles this early along with some off field drama has only gotten worse for the Kansas State football team. On Wednesday Morning, edge rusher Jayshawn Ross was arrested on a charge of distributing marijuana.

It appears K-State EDGE Jayshawn Ross was arrested early yesterday morning in Crawford County. He’s charged with distributing marijuana.



Ross is no longer listed on the Wildcats roster online. I’ve reached out to the school for comment @WIBWsports pic.twitter.com/phvwPtfZAH — Jason Kinander (@WIBWJason) September 4, 2025

According to Jason Kinander of WBIW Sports who first broke the story, the school confirmed that Jayshawn Ross was dismissed from the team following the event.

For Kansas State, losing Jayshawn Ross isn't a massive blow in the short term but, it definitley affects the future of this team as he was an exciting young player. Coming out of High School, Jayshawn Ross was a 4-star recruit ranked by Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings as the 144th ranked player in the Country, the 19th ranked edge rusher in the class, and the 6th ranked player out of Missouri.

Nick Saban and Alabama jumped into the recruitment for Jayshawn Ross late offering him late in October and when he made a decision on December 18th, 2023 it was Alabama who landed the commitment over Kansas State and Ole Miss.

Ross spent the 2024 season with Alabama but, dealt with an injury early in the year before receiving his first game snaps against Mercer at the end of the year. After hardly playing as a Freshman, Jayshawn Ross entered the transfer portal picking the Kansas State Wildcats who were rewarded for finishing in the final group during his initial recruitment.

Thus far, Jayshawn Ross was yet to record a stat for the Wildcats and will be looking for his third program in three years.

More Kansas State Wildcats News: