Kansas State's most dangerous weapon suffers concerning injury in Week 0

Update: Chris Klieman confirmed at Halftime that Dylan Edwards would not return

The 2025 College Football season is officially underway as Kansas State and Iowa State are currently facing off in a struggle fest as both teams are struggling to get anything going. Part of the reason that Kansas State and Iowa State are struggling is the weather as it's pouring rain in Dublin, Ireland making it almost impossible to field a competent passing attack.

The rain also makes it difficult on the kick and punt returners as the ball is extremely slippery which has been on full display as each team has fumbled the football. Kansas State's fumble came when Iowa State punted the football to Wildcats star Dylan Edwards as it ended up giving Iowa State the football in the redzone.

Dylan Edwards muffs the punt pic.twitter.com/pKjAAEYOSp — Grant Speaks (@GrantSpeaks1) August 23, 2025

It turned out that Iowa State having the ball inside the 10 yard line was the least of Kansas State's concerns especially as they got the football right back. On the muffed punt, Kansas State star Dylan Edwards suffered a left ankle injury.

At first, the broadcast reported that Dylan Edwards had his ankle taped and that the training staff was working on it which gave Kansas State fans a source of optimism. When Kansas State sent out a different punt returner and went the entire next drive without Dylan Edwards, the concerns only got worse for the Wildcats.

After missing an entire drive, the Kansas State Wildcats may be without Dylan Edwards for the rest of the game as he's currently in the locker room. Losing Dylan Edwards before he even got to carry the football is truly a disaster not only for this game but, if he misses any time the rest of the year. Being without the best running back on the team in a game like this against a tough defense in the rain makes it even tougher on Avery Johnson.

Last season, Dylan Edwards picked up 546 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground and has become one of the most exciting players in the Country,

If Dylan Edwards can't return for the Wildcats, running back Joe Jackson will need to carry the load for this offense until they can find a rhythm passing the football.

