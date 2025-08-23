Kansas State Vs Iowa State final odds and predictions for Farmageddon

The 2025 College Football season has finally arrived and in the first game of the year, the fans are being treated to a massive Top 25 showdown. Big 12 foes Kansas State and Iowa State take the Farmageddon rivalry international playing this iteration of the game in Dublin, Ireland. The bad blood and rivalry between these two programs runs deep as they've faced off every season since 1917 playing each other 109 straight seasons.

The Kansas State Wildcats enter this game as the 17th ranked team in the Country making them the 2nd ranked team in the Big 12. In his 6th season leading the Wildcats, Chris Klieman led the Wildcats to their second straight 9-4 season but, they lost an additional game in Big 12 play. Returning Avery Johnson at quarterback should help the offense take the next step allowing the Wildcats to compete for the Big 12 Championship.

On the other side of this matchup, the Iowa State Cyclones enter the season ranked 22nd in the Country and 3rd in the Big 12. Matt Campbell's team won 11 games for the first time in program history last season but, they fell in the Big 12 Championship Game. Rocco Becht and most of the Cyclones opted to run it back rather than transferring where they could've made more money.

The makeup of these two teams makes it a great matchup and it gives both programs a great chance on going on a run to the Playoff this season.

Odds for #17 Kansas State vs #22 Iowa State

Odds via the FanDuel Sportsbook

As the higher ranked team in a neutral site game, the Kansas State Wildcats enter the matchup as 3.5 point favorites. The total is tied for the lowest of the day as oddmakers have placed the over under at 50.5 points.

Kansas State Vs Iowa State Predictions

Nicholas Rome: Kansas State

Frank Sciarroni: Kansas State

Ryan Guthrie: Iowa State

More Big 12 Football News: