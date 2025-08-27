Kansas State will be without it's star running back for several weeks

If there was a reason to be excited about Kansas State's potential in 2025, it started with their potential to field one of the Nation's most explosive rushing attacks. In Avery Johnson at quarterback, Kansas State has a player who can make a significant impact with his legs. He was joined in the backfield by Dylan Edwards who's explosiveness is matched by few at the college level.

When Kansas State took the field in Dublin, Ireland, if you told the fanbase that Dylan Edwards wouldn't get a snap on offense until at least Week 4 they would've called you crazy. The star running back went out on the punt return team and muffed a punt and in the ensuing fight for the ball he hurt his

Dylan Edwards will miss Week 2 and most likely Week 3

On Wednesday Morning, Pete Thamel updated everyone on Dylan Edwards' status stating that the Wildcats star will miss at least this weekend's game against North Dakota and most likely the North Dakota game and Week 3's game against Army.

Source: Kansas State star running back Dylan Edwards will miss the game against North Dakota this week and is expected to be “doubtful” for the game with Army in Week 3. Edwards appeared to injure his left ankle early in the game against Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/ON5tZeq1Fc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 27, 2025

The good news for Kansas State fans is that Chris Klieman told the media on Tuesday that the X-Rays came back negative. Given that Kansas State has a game this weekend that they should easily win it makes sense to sit Edwards and you'd like to have him against Army but, you can also win without him.

Holding Dylan Edwards out until he's fully healthy is the right course of action as the Wildcats path to the College Football Playoff is by having a dominant season in the rest of Big 12 play.

In the time being, Kansas State being without Dylan Edwards should force Avery Johnson to step up and everyone will be waiting to see if he answers the bell. In the season opener, Joe Jackson stepped in for Edwards picking up 51 yards with 4.3 yards per carry which will need to jump for this offense. This week Chris Klieman may look to get some additional players involved in the rushing attack to help keep everyone fresh.

