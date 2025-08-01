Kenny Dillingham’s fiery rant has future star Head Coach written all over it

In his second season leading the Arizona State Sun Devils, Kenny Dillingham made everything click as his team was picked to finish last in the Big 12, yet they ended up winning the Conference. At just 35 years old, Kenny Dillingham is one of the best young Head Coaches in the Country, and with another winning season, he could start to draw interest from some of the Nation's biggest schools.

As everyone looks to see if the Sun Devils can repeat, schools around the Country will be keeping a close eye on Dillingham as he looks to prove he's one of the best coaches in the Country. The Sun Devils kicked off their fall camp this week, and while they have all the expectations in the world, Dillingham won't let it get to his team's head.

Kenny Dillingham has the mindset of the great Head Coaches

Arizona State's first practice of the preseason didn't live up to Kenny Dillingham's standard and after his team's practice, he let the media know he wasn't happy with an all time rant.

"Don't be mad going 5-7 ... 6-6 ... 3-9 … We didn't practice with passion ... It was a good practice for a bad team."



pic.twitter.com/YmIOwVC0wi

Whether or not the practice truly was that bad that it required an incredible rant is unknown but, Dillingham's rant ranks up there with some of the best rants from coaches like Nick Saban. The next time Dillingham's team takes the practice field, you can almost guarantee that he's going to get maximum effort and attention to detail.

The thing that makes Dillingham's rant special and beyond impressive is the reason why he's giving his team a hard time. Coming into the season, everyone expects this team to win the Conference and potentially go on a deep run in the College Football Playoff, and today's athlete sees this online. Dillingham feels that his team isn't showing they want to be great, and if they're going to live up to their potential, he's going to look back on this rant as the kickstart they needed.

